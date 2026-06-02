Somewhere in Colorado right now, a guy is staring at a mortar tube he bought in Wyoming and convincing himself nobody will notice.

Colorado notices.

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Colorado Doesn't Trust You With Fire

If your fireworks explode, fly, whistle, launch, fragment, or generally do anything interesting, Colorado probably doesn't want you touching them.

The state's fireworks laws are surprisingly simple once you strip away the legal language. Roman candles? Illegal. Bottle rockets? Illegal. Mortars? Illegal. M-80s? Very illegal. If it shoots into the air and makes your neighbor's dog question reality, it's probably against the law.

What's left are the fireworks that mostly stay put. Sparklers. Snakes. Ground spinners. The kind of fireworks that make an eight-year-old happy and a seventeen-year-old immediately ask, "That's it?"

The Annual Colorado-Wyoming Border Migration

Every June, thousands of Coloradans make the pilgrimage north.

You know the places. Giant fireworks warehouses parked just over the Wyoming state line. Buildings the size of aircraft hangars decorated with enough red, white, and blue paint to be visible from low Earth orbit.

And every year, somebody returns convinced they have discovered a loophole.

They have not.

Buying fireworks somewhere else doesn't magically make them legal once you cross back into Colorado. The state remains remarkably consistent on this point.

Not Even the Legal Stuff Is Welcome Everywhere in Colorado

Here's where people get tripped up.

Even the fireworks Colorado allows aren't allowed everywhere. State parks? No. National parks? Definitely no. Golf courses, forests, city streets, and most public spaces are off limits too.

Then you have cities and counties that simply banned fireworks altogether.

Denver. Aurora. Colorado Springs. Golden. Littleton. Parker. Thornton. Vail. Much of the Front Range has essentially looked at fireworks and responded with a collective "absolutely not."

Given Colorado's relationship with drought, wind, and wildfires, you can understand the concern.

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The Fine Print Gets Expensive

Getting caught with illegal fireworks is generally a petty offense, but that doesn't mean it's free. Fines can reach hundreds of dollars, and some jurisdictions have even tougher penalties.

Which means your grand plan to recreate the Fourth of July finale from Coors Field in a cul-de-sac could end with paperwork instead of applause.

And somewhere near the Wyoming border, another fireworks warehouse is already waiting for next June.

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