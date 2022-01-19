Visit This Awesome Grand Junction Colorado Waterfall in Winter

Have you ever laid eyes on this little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times.

Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Riverfront Trail. Here's a look at January 18, 2022, as compared to January 18, 2021.

Awesome Grand Junction Colorado Hike in the Winter

Technically speaking this waterfall is a few hundred feet outside of Grand Junction city limits. Then again, it's surrounded by neighborhoods inside city limits including Power Road, High Pointe Circle, and E Mayfield Drive.

The waterfall can be spotted from the Audubon portion of the Riverfront Trail... sometimes. The image above was captured on January 18, 2021. The amount of water emanating from this waterfall depends on when you walk the trail

January 2021 Compared to January 2022

On some occasions, January 18, 2021, for example, you'll find it frozen solid with no water. Fast forward one year, and it's flowing at a slow rate, adding a nice touch to the trail. Sometimes, and not often, depending on how much water is needed to be diverted from the canal, the waterfall can mean business.

Redlands Canal Bypass January 2021 C Waylon Jordan loading...

Looking at the Grand Junction city map, you can see the water originates from the Redlands Canal. According to Redlands Water and Power:

The Redlands Project was originally conceived and organized as the REDLANDS IRRIGATION AND POWER COMPANY in 1905, for the operation of irrigation and a hydro-electric plant. The Company was financed by private investors. The organization filed on the land under the Desert Entry Act. The first construction work was started in 1905 and the first land irrigated in 1907.

A call was placed to Redlands Water and Power to ask about the drastic increase in water. They informed me the increase occurs when they have to bypass the main plant to the east. Ice builds up in the canal and they divert the water to the point I'm referring to as the "waterfall."

According to Redlands Water and Power, the waterfall runs at roughly 700 CFS. The last time I checked, a cubic foot of water is almost 7-1/2 gallons. By my limited math, that's a pretty good chunk of water.

Diverting the water is done when needed. With that in mind, there's really no way of knowing when the waterfall will appear. All I can say is visit the Riverfront Trail on the Redlands whenever possible, and keep an eye open for it.

