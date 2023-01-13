Grand Junction, Colorado just found itself on a very prestigious list. We made the New York Times list of "52 Places to Go in 2023."

What is it about Grand Junction that caught the attention of the New York Times? Here's a look at five unique qualities that caught the attention of New York Times contributor Elaine Glusac. These five items are then padded with another 47 awesome attributes to form a collection of 52 reasons why we made this awesome list of "52 Places to Go in 2023."

The New York Times List of '52 Places to Go in 2023'

The author of the post, Elaine Glusac, offers a number of fascinating reasons why everyone should visit Grand Junction. As one might expect, hiking and mountain biking made the list. So did the area wineries and attractions such as the Colorado National Monument.

The gallery below includes five examples offered by Elaine Glusac. I then padded that list with another 47 examples, admittedly subjective examples, as to why people should visit. Put it together, and you have 52 reasons why Grand Junction belongs on this list.

Obvious Examples Out Of Western Colorado

Everyone knows about the Grand Valley's wineries. For that matter, every living creature on Earth knows about the Grand Junction area's awesome breweries and distilleries. These caught the attention of the New York Times.

The post also mentions hiking, mountain biking, and amazing attractions like the Colorado National Monument. While we may take them for granted, it's safe to say these constitute a dream vacation for someone from the big city.

Not So Obvious Examples Out Of Western Colorado

I can recall a time when tourists from around the country would participate in "dinosaur digs" in the Grand Junction area. These enthusiasts would pay cold hard cash to join a paleontology professor for an active fossil hunt in the hills between Grand Junction and Fruita.

There's a significant percentage of the population who knows nothing of the simple pleasure of floating in a river. For those in metropolitan areas, the thought of making physical contact with river water is enough to give you nightmares. Given the quality of their water, they live in fear they'll come out of the river with superpowers.

Things We Do In Grand Junction Colorado At The Drop Of a Hat

When was the last time you drove over the Grand Mesa simply because you felt like it? How about driving up to Cedaredge to enjoy wine tasting and live music? Don't you love the awesome dog parks in Grand Junction?

I've spent a little time in New York. Given those experiences, I can see precisely why the New York Times chose to focus on the qualities they highlighted in their post. They nailed in on the head. With that, I couldn't help but think it would be fun to amplify their points a little further.

On A Sidenote: Not All Are From Grand Junction Colorado

Many of the items on that list, including some from the New York Times, are not necessarily in Grand Junction. Some of the hikes and attractions mentioned are in fact located in Palisade, Fruita, or one of the surrounding communities.

