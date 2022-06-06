Rotten Tree on Grand Junction Riverfront Trail Comes Crashing Down On Path
If you were on the Riverfront Trail this weekend, you might have seen the remnants of a previously standing tree on the trail.
Recently, I featured a pictorial of the east section of the Clifton Nature Park on the Riverfront Trail. It's a great place to go for a walk, a run, or a ride
Tree Down On the Trail
This past weekend I was doing a run on the trail when I noticed something strange in the distance. As I got closer, I realized that what I was seeing was a large tree that had fallen across the trail.
Mother Nature Takes Down Tree
My very first thought was, "Is this an act of vandalism?" It wouldn't be the first time I've witnessed elements of vandalism on the trail. But, upon closer inspection, I realized this particular act of vandalism was committed by mother nature.
All Good Things Must End
You can see from the photos that a large section of the tree was dead and rotted. The tree simply was not strong enough to stand any longer and it simply broke off about 10 feet above the ground and fell across the Riverfront Trail.
Mother Nature Leaves A Mess on the Riverfront Trail
There didn't appear to be any damage to the trail, but it was quite a sight to see. I've passed this tree countless times while running on the trail, and I was grateful it didn't come crashing down as I was passing by. There is quite a mess to clean up, and I don't think Mother Nature is in to clean up.
Unexpected Sights On the Trail
You just never know what to expect when you are on the Riverfront Trail - a friendly encounter with other users and their dogs, cows loose on the trail, wildlife watching you pass by, or a tree that finally came tumbling down.