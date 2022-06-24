Escape to Amazing Mountain Views of the San Juans at this Ridgway Airbnb

It's time to check out another stunning vacation rental to make the most of your Colorado summer.

We're headed to a site located up above the city of Ridgway to look at a cabin rental close to the Uncompahgre River that includes incredible fishing, trails with mountain views, and all the comforts of a relaxing stay near the San Juan Mountains.

How Far is Ridgway from Grand Junction, Colorado?

The trip will only take about 90 miles or just over 90 minutes of driving time. Take Highway 50 to the Million Dollar Highway south of Ouray and you'll be in Ridgway in no time.

What Activities are Close to Ridgway, Colorado?

You can spend time in Ridgway State Park, see the Ridgeway Railroad Museum, visit the Orvis Hot Springs, or check out a San Juan Hot Air Balloon Adventure! Of course, there is nothing wrong with sitting around the firepit all weekend enjoying the chance to recharge.

Check Out the View from the Ridgway Chalet Below

There are some really impressive mountain views from both the front porch and back patio of Airbnb.com's Ridgeway Chalet. This host has a few hundred reviews posted so you know people are renting this cabin and renting it often. It scores a 4.84 out of 5 after 300+ reviews. The cabin is located on a working horse ranch that often sees wildlife crossing the property almost every day.

