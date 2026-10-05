2026 Colorado Ballot Guide: Plain-English Breakdown of 14 Measures
Your Colorado ballots are hitting your mailboxes, and this year's is a doozy: 14 statewide questions. The worst part about receiving your ballot is trying to make sense of all the legal mumbo jumbo.
First, a quick primer. Colorado has two kinds of ballot measures. Amendments change the state constitution and usually need 55% of the vote to pass. Propositions change regular state law and need a simple majority.
For this November's ballots, here's each one in plain English, plus what both sides say.
The Amendments
Colorado Amendment 81: Immigration Reporting
Police must alert federal immigration officials when someone charged with a violent crime, or a past felon charged with anything, can't be confirmed as legally present.
- For: Flags dangerous repeat offenders.
- Against: It happens before trial.
Colorado Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas
Puts the right to buy and sell natural gas for homes and businesses in the state constitution.
- For: Reliable heat when it's 5 below.
- Against: Could block local climate rules.
Colorado Amendment 83: Right to Hunt and Fish
Makes hunting and fishing a constitutional right and the preferred way to manage wildlife. Existing rules stay in place.
- For: Protects a Colorado tradition from future bans.
- Against: Vague wording invites lawsuits.
Colorado Amendment 84: Mail Ballot ID
Besides signing, you'd add the last four digits of your Social Security, driver's license or state ID number to your ballot envelope.
- For: More objective than signature matching.
- Against: Small mistakes could get valid ballots tossed.
Colorado Amendment 85: Plain-Language Ballot Questions
Ballot questions must be written at an eighth-grade reading level.
- For: Clearer ballots.
- Against: Plain language is already required, and this could cut useful details like tax impacts.
Colorado Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting
Any mid-decade redraw of Colorado's congressional map would need approval from the independent redistricting commission and the state Supreme Court.
- For: Keeps partisan politics out.
- Against: Ties Colorado's hands if other states redraw.
Colorado Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax
Swaps the flat 4.4% income tax for brackets. Under about $510,000 in taxable income, you pay slightly less. Above that, you pay more. It raises about $2 billion a year for schools, health care and child care, and needs just a simple majority.
- For: Most taxpayers pay less, and strained services get funded.
- Against: A $2 billion tax hike that could drive high earners away.
The Propositions
Colorado Proposition NN: TABOR Refunds for Schools
The state keeps TABOR refund money and spends it on teacher pay, smaller classes and kids' programs. Refunds would likely disappear for the next two years.
- For: Schools need the money, and there's no new tax.
- Against: A tax hike by another name.
Colorado Proposition 132: Fentanyl Penalties
Possessing any amount becomes a felony. Selling or sharing any amount means a mandatory 8 to 32 years.
- For: Fentanyl is uniquely deadly.
- Against: Costly, and could scare people off calling 911 during an overdose.
Colorado Proposition 133: Child Sex Trafficking
Mandatory life without parole for child sex trafficking, buyers included. Today the sentence is 8 to 48 years.
- For: Current sentences don't deter it.
- Against: Some victim advocates say it could end up punishing victims.
Colorado Proposition 134: School Sports and Biological Sex
K-12 and college teams would be male, female or coed, with students playing on the team matching their biological sex.
- For: Fairness and safety in girls' sports.
- Against: Affects very few students and clashes with state anti-discrimination law.
Colorado Proposition 135: Gender-Related Surgery on Minors
Bans surgery on anyone under 18 to alter sex characteristics, and bars public money or insurance from covering it.
- For: Minors shouldn't undergo irreversible surgery.
- Against: The Colorado Medical Society opposes it, and these surgeries are already rare.
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Colorado Proposition 136: Income Tax Cap
Caps the state income tax at today's 4.4%. It's built to counter Amendment 87. If both pass, it's unclear which one wins.
- For: Guards against future tax hikes.
- Against: Mostly a move to block 87.
Colorado Proposition 137: Sporting Goods Tax for Conservation
Sends about $175 million a year in existing sales tax on bikes, skis and fishing gear to conservation and wildfire prevention.
- For: Real wildfire help with no new tax.
- Against: Shrinks TABOR refunds, and some fear it funds more logging.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.
Front Range voters also get Issue 7A, a train tax, but Western Slope ballots skip it.
Want the deep dive? The state's nonpartisan Blue Book covers every measure.
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Gallery Credit: Tim Gray