Your Colorado ballots are hitting your mailboxes, and this year's is a doozy: 14 statewide questions. The worst part about receiving your ballot is trying to make sense of all the legal mumbo jumbo.

First, a quick primer. Colorado has two kinds of ballot measures. Amendments change the state constitution and usually need 55% of the vote to pass. Propositions change regular state law and need a simple majority.

For this November's ballots, here's each one in plain English, plus what both sides say.

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The Amendments

Colorado Amendment 81: Immigration Reporting

Police must alert federal immigration officials when someone charged with a violent crime, or a past felon charged with anything, can't be confirmed as legally present.

For: Flags dangerous repeat offenders.

Against: It happens before trial.

Colorado Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

Puts the right to buy and sell natural gas for homes and businesses in the state constitution.

For: Reliable heat when it's 5 below.

Against: Could block local climate rules.

Colorado Amendment 83: Right to Hunt and Fish

Makes hunting and fishing a constitutional right and the preferred way to manage wildlife. Existing rules stay in place.

For: Protects a Colorado tradition from future bans.

Against: Vague wording invites lawsuits.

Photo by Rhett Noonan on Unsplash two men's inside forest

Colorado Amendment 84: Mail Ballot ID

Besides signing, you'd add the last four digits of your Social Security, driver's license or state ID number to your ballot envelope.

For: More objective than signature matching.

More objective than signature matching. Against: Small mistakes could get valid ballots tossed.

Colorado Amendment 85: Plain-Language Ballot Questions

Ballot questions must be written at an eighth-grade reading level.

For: Clearer ballots.

Clearer ballots. Against: Plain language is already required, and this could cut useful details like tax impacts.

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash people in front of white building during daytime

Colorado Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

Any mid-decade redraw of Colorado's congressional map would need approval from the independent redistricting commission and the state Supreme Court.

For: Keeps partisan politics out.

Keeps partisan politics out. Against: Ties Colorado's hands if other states redraw.

Colorado Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Swaps the flat 4.4% income tax for brackets. Under about $510,000 in taxable income, you pay slightly less. Above that, you pay more. It raises about $2 billion a year for schools, health care and child care, and needs just a simple majority.

For: Most taxpayers pay less, and strained services get funded.

Most taxpayers pay less, and strained services get funded. Against: A $2 billion tax hike that could drive high earners away.

The Propositions

Colorado Proposition NN: TABOR Refunds for Schools

The state keeps TABOR refund money and spends it on teacher pay, smaller classes and kids' programs. Refunds would likely disappear for the next two years.

For: Schools need the money, and there's no new tax.

Schools need the money, and there's no new tax. Against: A tax hike by another name.

Colorado Proposition 132: Fentanyl Penalties

Possessing any amount becomes a felony. Selling or sharing any amount means a mandatory 8 to 32 years.

For: Fentanyl is uniquely deadly.

Fentanyl is uniquely deadly. Against: Costly, and could scare people off calling 911 during an overdose.

Colorado Proposition 133: Child Sex Trafficking

Mandatory life without parole for child sex trafficking, buyers included. Today the sentence is 8 to 48 years.

For: Current sentences don't deter it.

Current sentences don't deter it. Against: Some victim advocates say it could end up punishing victims.

Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash six basketball players standing and others are sitting in basketball court

Colorado Proposition 134: School Sports and Biological Sex

K-12 and college teams would be male, female or coed, with students playing on the team matching their biological sex.

For: Fairness and safety in girls' sports.

Fairness and safety in girls' sports. Against: Affects very few students and clashes with state anti-discrimination law.

Colorado Proposition 135: Gender-Related Surgery on Minors

Bans surgery on anyone under 18 to alter sex characteristics, and bars public money or insurance from covering it.

For: Minors shouldn't undergo irreversible surgery.

Minors shouldn't undergo irreversible surgery. Against: The Colorado Medical Society opposes it, and these surgeries are already rare.

Read More: Grand Junction Driver Types: The Slow Roll vs The Tailgater

Colorado Proposition 136: Income Tax Cap

Caps the state income tax at today's 4.4%. It's built to counter Amendment 87. If both pass, it's unclear which one wins.

For: Guards against future tax hikes.

Guards against future tax hikes. Against: Mostly a move to block 87.

Colorado Proposition 137: Sporting Goods Tax for Conservation

Sends about $175 million a year in existing sales tax on bikes, skis and fishing gear to conservation and wildfire prevention.

For: Real wildfire help with no new tax.

Real wildfire help with no new tax. Against: Shrinks TABOR refunds, and some fear it funds more logging.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

Front Range voters also get Issue 7A, a train tax, but Western Slope ballots skip it.

Want the deep dive? The state's nonpartisan Blue Book covers every measure.