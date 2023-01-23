At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado.

The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.

According to CNN, the theater closings will save the company $22 million annually. The company will begin rejecting leases for select theaters beginning February 15.

Will Regal Cinema In Grand Junction Be Closing?

Two theater locations in Colorado will be shutting down, but, at this point, Grand Junction's Regal is not one of them. That is good news for local moviegoers who will continue to enjoy having two options for movies between Regal Cinemas and Grand Junction Picture Show.

Which Colorado Locations Are Closing?

The two Colorado Regal theaters slated for closing are on the front range. Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton and SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial are both on the list of 39 theaters facing imminent closure.

Following this round of closures, Regal will have about 500 remaining theaters. The company closed 12 locations last fall. The nation's largest theater chain is AMC Theaters, which boasts around 950 locations across the county.

Grand Junction Has Seen Big Names Leave Town

In recent years, Grand Junction has not been exempt from the closing of national chains, which in some cases have completely gone away like Herberger's, Sports Authority, and Hastings Book and Music. Hopefully, moviegoers in Grand Junction can continue to enjoy the movies at Regal Cinemas for many years to come.