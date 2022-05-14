It does seem like a brilliant idea: A gizmo to hook into the seat benches at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to hold your pricey drink. Nobody likes a spilled beer, but is it really a 'great' idea?

Heaven knows that I have bought my share of $12 beers at Red Rocks and been paranoid that someone (or myself) will kick it over while it's sitting on the ground/walkway, while I hoot, holler and clap for a band; for that, I can see where this is great.

According to The Gazette, this gizmo is the Red Rock Cup Holder, a creation of someone who has done security at Red Rocks. It makes sense: who better to see a 'better way' to handle drinks at the venue, than someone who's seen plenty of shows and spilled drinks.

The Red Rock Cup Holder can hold cans and cups as it hangs in between the slats of the benches we sit on. It is pretty nifty

Why the Red Rock Cup Holder May Not Be a Great Idea

I would be bound to leave it behind. I would make a big deal about how I have this great cup holder, and then after 3 beers during a Matchbox 20 show, I'd be in the parking lot before I remembered it.

When I watch the assembly of the cup holder, I picture a drunk patron taking it apart, and using the stick as a weapon. Is that paranoid?

$20 seems pricey, especially if I have to get one each time because I forget to bring them home.

What are your thoughts on the cup holder?

