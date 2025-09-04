If you’ve ever tried explaining Colorado to someone who’s never been here, you already know the look you get.

We have a coworker who doesn't believe the images are from an actual place.

They always say something like, “There’s no way that’s real. You’ve got to be making this up.”

Colorado Places Really Do Exist

Honestly, we can’t blame them. Before visiting Colorado, what we saw in photos and videos didn't do the state justice.

If you ask us, it's like a Bob Ross painting accidentally came to life.

Our mountains don’t just sit on the horizon. They tower, crash, and glow in colors that seem Photoshopped.

Sunsets explode across the sky in purples, oranges, and fire-red streaks that feel unreal.

Mountains, Rocks, and Water Span Colorado

Colorado's Maroon Bells Sunrise at Maroon Bells in late fall, Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

Then there are the quirks. The Maroon Bells near Aspen look so perfect that they could be a movie backdrop.

Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs feels like another planet entirely, with its red rock formations jutting out of the ground at impossible angles.

Don’t even get me started on the alpine lakes that shine an almost impossible shade of turquoise. Those are the ones that really make people think we’re pulling their leg.

So when you see photos of Colorado that look too good to be true, remember: they’re not fake.

They’re just Colorado doing what Colorado does ... making the rest of the world wonder if it’s even a real place.

