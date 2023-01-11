One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000.

There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.

Everyone Talks About This Grand Junction Colorado Home

Sooner or later everyone asks the question, "What's up with that stone house on Orchard Mesa?" It sticks out like a sore thumb. In recent years it has become harder to spot due to the thick shrubbery planted around the yard's perimeter.

History On This Grand Junction Colorado House

According to Realtor.com, this home at 2702 B 1/2 Road was built in 1908. You'll immediately notice the amazing stonework. I drive by this house several times a day, and for as long as I can remember, it's been a single-family dwelling.

The Word Is Out

This property first appeared on Realtor.com over 200 days ago. Within a matter of minutes, word of its sale blew up on social media. At that time, the asking price was $995,000.

This house really is magnificent. According to Realtor.com, the property features:

5 bedroom

3.5 bath

5,235 square feet

1.18-acre lot

6 car garage

large outbuilding

5 fireplaces

2 kitchens (one in the basement)

High-pressure central air

How Much?

This home at 2702 B 1/2 Road is currently listed at $899,900. Crunch the numbers, and you'll find that brings it in at $172 per square foot, down from the original cost of $190 per square foot.

Price Reduced...Really?

When was the last time you heard of a price actually getting lower? Right here, right now, I'm actually afraid to open my Xcel bill. It's sitting on my desk, haunting me, tormenting me with images too unbearable to mention.

Just when I thought we were all going to have to go out and get third and fourth jobs, along comes this bit of good news. While $899,900 is a big chunk of money, it's certainly better than $995,000.

As I Always Say...

I am not a realtor, am not affiliated with the listing agent or any other realtors, and have no interest in this property. Put simply, this awesome house caught my eye at Realtor.com, and I couldn't help but think you might be interested as well.

