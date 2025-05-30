Popular Movies You May or May Not Know Were Filmed in Colorado
Countless movies have been filmed in Colorado, showcasing the state’s stunning landscapes, from timeless westerns to some of today’s most successful films.
Hollywood likes to choose Colorado as a filming location for its blockbuster movies, drawn by the state's breathtaking scenery, urban landscapes, and meticulously maintained roads that are perfect for exhilarating car chase scenes.
From the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the bustling streets of Denver and Colorado Springs, the diverse scenery offers filmmakers a stunning backdrop perfect for their feature films.
Colorado Film Locations You Can Visit Yourself
Believe it or not, you can act out scenes from your favorite movies with ease.
Say you're a big "Dumb and Dumber" fan, head to Breckenridge. Yeah, yeah, they say they're in Aspen, but they're really in Breck.
One of the best-known Western films, "True Grit," was filmed in Ridgway. The town celebrates that fact with a restaurant bearing the film's name. You can even see some of the mountain backdrops as you're driving around the area.
All in all, you're never too far from a filming location if you do a bit of research. Even small towns like Grand Junction have made the big screen.
20 Awesome Movies Filmed in Colorado
41 Movies You May Not Have Known Were Filmed in Colorado
‘Tsunambee’ and 27 Other Horror Movies Filmed in Colorado
