Countless movies have been filmed in Colorado, showcasing the state’s stunning landscapes, from timeless westerns to some of today’s most successful films.

Hollywood likes to choose Colorado as a filming location for its blockbuster movies, drawn by the state's breathtaking scenery, urban landscapes, and meticulously maintained roads that are perfect for exhilarating car chase scenes.

From the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the bustling streets of Denver and Colorado Springs, the diverse scenery offers filmmakers a stunning backdrop perfect for their feature films.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Film Locations You Can Visit Yourself

Believe it or not, you can act out scenes from your favorite movies with ease.

Say you're a big "Dumb and Dumber" fan, head to Breckenridge. Yeah, yeah, they say they're in Aspen, but they're really in Breck.

One of the best-known Western films, "True Grit," was filmed in Ridgway. The town celebrates that fact with a restaurant bearing the film's name. You can even see some of the mountain backdrops as you're driving around the area.

Read More: Easy Ways to Spot Tourists in Colorado

All in all, you're never too far from a filming location if you do a bit of research. Even small towns like Grand Junction have made the big screen.

20 Awesome Movies Filmed in Colorado I had no idea how many tremendous movies that I watched growing up were filmed right here in Colorado. While I didn't grow up here, I am loving calling Colorado home, and knowing that so many great movies were filmed here just makes me love this state even more.

41 Movies You May Not Have Known Were Filmed in Colorado Get the popcorn ready because we're checking out a list of movies all filmed right here in the great state of Colorado. Scroll on to learn more about which parts of the state have been featured in some of America's favorite films. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams