Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park

This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms.

The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.

The backyard has a unique rock wall that the home blends right in with. Not only does the home sit on 40 acres it also backs to BLM property, making it feel even bigger and more secluded.

The house for sale is about 30 minutes from downtown Grand Junction and has tons and tons of places to go hiking and mountain biking. Take a tour of the house in Glade Park on 40 acres that's currently for sale.

