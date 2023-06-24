This Breathtaking Colorado Swimming Spot Is Literally a Paradise

You can find a little slice of paradise in Colorado — literally.

We're talking about Paradise Cove, a swimming hole and cliff-jumping hotspot located just outside the town of Guffey.

Also known as Guffey Gorge, the area features a refreshing pond surrounded by a waterfall and looming cliffs. Here's how you can dive in.

Driving to Colorado's Paradise Cove

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), one of the easiest ways to get to Paradise Cove is from Colorado Springs.

From there, head west on US Highway 24 for 25 miles before turning left onto County Road 42. Travel for six miles and then turn left onto Country Road 1 for another six miles.

Next, turn right onto Country Road 11 for four miles. Turn right again onto County Road 112, continue for three miles, and — voilà! — you're at Paradise Cove.

The hike to Paradise Cove

Before you begin your journey to Paradise Cove, don't forget to pay the $6 site fee in the parking lot. Then, start hiking to the swimming hole.

AllTrails says the hike is a moderately challenging, out-and-back, mile-long journey that takes about 26 minutes to walk.

BLM notes that you'll see views of rock features, wildflower meadows, and a ponderosa pine forest on the hike, but beware — there is a steep descent before the swimming hole.

Cliff jumping at Paradise Cove

Uncover Colorado reports that Paradise Cove has three main cliff-jumping spots that range from 20 to (almost) 100 feet tall.

The publication says that while the swimming hole is usually deep enough for jumpers, water levels have the potential to be dangerously low.

With no lifeguards on duty, you must exercise caution and know that cliff-jumping can lead to serious injury or death. In short, jump at your own risk.

Other things to know about Paradise Cove

BLM prohibits alcohol, loud music, glass, camping, and campfires from Paradise Cove.

Leashed pets are allowed, and visitors are expected to remove any trash they bring in.

Learn more about Paradise Cove and other Colorado swimming holes in the gallery below.

