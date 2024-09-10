11 Myths People in Colorado Hate Hearing
"Oh, you're from Colorado, you must ..." insert stereotypical thing everyone believes about the Centennial State.
On my first visit to Colorado some 20 years ago, I retained the state's stereotypical ideology. My friends who lived here didn't help that fact. They "lived" the Colorado lifestyle.
It wasn't until my second visit that I saw it wasn't what most people pictured.
Is Anything We Believe About Colorado True?
Sorta.
There's a good amount of the state that adheres to the stereotypes. Hikers, mountain bikers, people who climb mountains for fun, skiers and snowboarders, etc., etc.
However, more people just live their lives like everyone else in every other state. You know, the boring stuff in life. There's nothing wrong with that lifestyle. If that's you, you do you, Boo.
If You Picture Visions of the Wild West, You Might Find it In Colorado
Gitty up, Cowboy.
Yes, you will find some of the old-style Western way of life here and there. You'd want to get to know a rancher. It's not all shoot-em-up cowboys as my dad would have said.
Some mountain towns celebrate this part of Colorado's history like Steamboat Springs, and Telluride. But! You're more than likely to find tourists clad in snowgear.
The "cowboy" lifestyle you're truly looking for is in the rural areas where farmers and ranchers actually do those kinds of things for a living. They probably won't lasso you, or challenge you to a gunfight, unless you're doing some wrong on their land.
All in all, Coloradans hear all sorts of stereotypes and don't take kindly to your ignorance. Before you make a fool of yourself, scroll a little further to learn what you probably shouldn't say.
