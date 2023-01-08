My Personal Favorite Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

During my summers as a teen, my family spend many weekends out on Lake Granby. That was until we got stuck out on the lake during a downpour.

Since we had no cover on our rented pontoon boat, we were soaked by the time we returned. That was all it took for mom to opt out on future trips.

It wasn't until my three daughter became young adults before I was able to head back out and enjoy camping with the family once again.

Some love to Camp, others love to "Glamp." Here is my personal favorite spots for Summer Camping Around Colorado.

Enjoy.

#5 My daughters being more Glampers than Campers, love Dunton Hot Springs

Here you will find the Old West town full of modern amenities. At Dunton Hot Springs you will find a hot-springs bathhouse (my personal favorite), a saloon for celebrations and downing a few libations. They have a dancehall to burn off that extra energy. Plus, you can access their private stretch on the Dolores River.

#4 If you love fishing for trout, may I suggest Pearl Lake State Park Campground

Located near the town of Hahn’s Peak, just north of Steamboat Springs. You'll find this beautiful campground in a valley at the base of Farewell Mountain.

My favorite part of Pearl Lake is the fishing. But there is a downside to some. Motorized boats are not permitted and anglers must also use lures or flies. You are also limited to catching two 18-inch trout per day

#3 If you’re looking for a family-friendly getaway Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountain Campground is your new place to visit. They offer plenty of things to do onsite and have many comforts of home. My family spent many summers on Lake Granby, but never at this beautiful new campground. give it a shot this summer. It could be the ideal vacation destination for you.

#2 Next to the river and under large trees. My latest discovery, Camping at the bottom of the Black Canyon this past summer. It is officially my new monthly hideaway that is only a 20 minute drive. p.s. If tents are not your thing, try the cabins at Black Canyon RV Park and Campground in Cimarron.

#1 Finishing off my personal list of the best camping sites in Colorado, I can’t forget to include Parry Peak Campground in the San Isabel National Forest

Not only is the campground itself awesome, but the best place to do some serious fishing. With many lakes and streams surrounding the area, you can enjoy many other enjoyable activities on the water. Don't forget your kayak or canoe.

