In today's world it is incredibly important to take mental health breaks. You might take a break from social media, go for a run, or take a nice nap.

Get our free mobile app

Sometimes that isn't enough.

This seems strange, but I have been obsessed with yurts since I was 18. I think staying in a yurt is a unique experience. Yurt lounging isn't quite camping, but it isn't quite a hotel either. It is somewhere in the middle.

I have stayed in 10 or so yurts throughout the years and they offer many different experiences. For example, one yurt was in the middle of the woods and offered no resources. No toilet, shower, or a fridge for my leftover Panda Express. I'm still annoyed about that by the way.

When I was 21 I stayed in a yurt on a roof in Seattle. I could see the space needle from my sleeping area.

See what I mean? There are many different experiences.

While searching for a yurt in Northern Colorado I came across one that I fell in love with. It's called Yurt Retreat - Unplug and Recharge! This AirBnB has 4.95 stars.

HERE IS A LOOK AT THE YURT

Yurt Daniela, AirBnB, Canva loading...

Looks pretty cool. It truly looks like you are going to be isolated.

THERE IS A LIVING ROOM TOO

Living room in yurt room Daniela, AirBnB, Canva loading...

The AirBnB is snug. However, there is a couch and hardwood floors. I wouldn't recommend more than two or three people if you want to stay here.

COOL! THERE IS A REAL BED

Bed in yurt Daniela, AirBnB, Canva loading...

Many yurts that I have rented do not have great sleeping accommodations. It looks like this yurt has a bed. Nice.

LET'S TAKE A LOOK OUTSIDE

Hammock outside Daniela, AirBnB, Canva loading...

I know there is no chance I can fit into that hammock, but I want to take a nap in it.

WHAT ABOUT THE BATHROOM SITUATION

yurt bathroom Daniela, AirBnB, Canva loading...

Bathrooms at yurts can vary. This yurt has an incredibly unique outhouse.

Source: Airbnb

Discover the Top 8 Colorado AirBnBs Offering Spectacular, Jaw-Dropping Views