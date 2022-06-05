Luxury Home Listed for $7.77 Million in Morrison Colorado

This home located in Morrison will give you the best of both worlds as you can live the mountain lifestyle, but still be close enough to Denver to make you feel connected to the metro area.

The home located at 6135 Northway Drive was built in 2017 and has a total of five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and more than 8,000 square feet of living space on 23 acres of land. I have personally dubbed this property the "Lucky Seven" house. Why? Because it is listed on Realtor for $7,777,777. For those that believe that the number seven is lucky, I am almost positive they would be more than happy in this home. Check out the photos:

This home is certainly a one-of-a-kind home. With the asking price of $7.77 million, you can expect to pay approximately $970 per square foot when it comes to the living space.

For more photos and information on this Morrison home, you can visit the full listing on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

