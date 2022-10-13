Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.

Drugs, Burglary, False Reporting

First up is 44-year-old Jose Manual Pinott, a Hispanic male, who is wanted on a long list of charges. The charges against Pinott include;

Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Protection Order Violation

Burglary

Possession of Burglary Tools

False Reporting to Authorities

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Domestic Violence, Assault, Menacing

Next up is 59 year-old Marc Leonardo Mendisco, a white male wanted on various charges including:

Domestic Violence

Second Degree Assault (Strangulation)

Third Degree Assault

Felony Menacing

Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Identify Theft, Forgery, Drugs

Next up is 26-year-old Matthew Forrest Paz a white male who is wanted on the following charges:

Identity Theft

Forgery

Possession of Paraphernalia

Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Can You Help Locate Them?

Montrose authorities are hoping the public can help them locate these individuals. If you have information that could lead to an arrest, contact the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-249-9110. Another option is to call Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500 or use the mobile app P3Tips, or the website P3Tips.com. You can submit a tip anonymously and still receive a financial reward if your information leads to an arrest.

12 Notorious Criminals Locked Up in Colorado's SuperMax Prison Colorado is home to one of the most notorious prisons in the county which holds some of the most notorious prisoners.