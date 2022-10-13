Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
Drugs, Burglary, False Reporting
First up is 44-year-old Jose Manual Pinott, a Hispanic male, who is wanted on a long list of charges. The charges against Pinott include;
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Protection Order Violation
- Burglary
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- False Reporting to Authorities
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm
Domestic Violence, Assault, Menacing
Next up is 59 year-old Marc Leonardo Mendisco, a white male wanted on various charges including:
- Domestic Violence
- Second Degree Assault (Strangulation)
- Third Degree Assault
- Felony Menacing
Identify Theft, Forgery, Drugs
Next up is 26-year-old Matthew Forrest Paz a white male who is wanted on the following charges:
- Identity Theft
- Forgery
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Can You Help Locate Them?
Montrose authorities are hoping the public can help them locate these individuals. If you have information that could lead to an arrest, contact the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-249-9110. Another option is to call Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500 or use the mobile app P3Tips, or the website P3Tips.com. You can submit a tip anonymously and still receive a financial reward if your information leads to an arrest.