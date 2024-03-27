A new documentary on YouTube about the Grand Junction, Colo. teen Brian Cohee II who murdered the homeless man, Warren Barnes, gives some eye-opening insight into what was going through Cohee's mind while committing the heinous crime.

Brief Recap of Grand Junction, Colorado's Brutal Murder

In February 2021, Cohee attacked Barnes near Crosby Avenue in Grand Junction.

READ MORE: Past Colorado Murders You May Not Know About

Cohee was caught after his mother found a duffel bag in his closet with a severed head and hand; hysterically calling the police on her then-teenage son.

Cohee was found guilty of the murder in February 2023, and sentenced to life in prison. His attorneys argued he was mentally unstable after being diagnosed with major depressive disorder, ADHD, and autism.

However, prosecutors argued that Cohee understood what he did was wrong after admitting what he did to Barnes.

Videos Give a Grime Look Into a Colorado Murderer's Mind

Watchers of the YouTube documentary are saying they are having trouble sleeping afterward.

I can totally believe it. My wife and I watched these videos on TikTok, and couldn't believe what we were watching. We wondered how a child's mind could think things like this, and act as nonchalant as Cohee did while speaking with authorities.

Scroll through the videos below to see parts of the documentary.

A Human Head + Hands

The Horrifying Secret of a Teenage Killer

The Horrifying Secret of a Teenage Killer Part Two

The Horrifying Secret of a Teenage Killer Part 3

The Horrifying Secret of a Teenage Killer Part 4

The Horrifying Secret of a Teenage Killer Part 5

Cohee + Parents Talk With Authorities

Cohee Describes His Actions to Police

