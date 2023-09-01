Back in high school, I dated a guy who was a member of the high school band. He practiced a lot, but maybe I didn’t realize how much he practiced. I was busy practicing my own sport, so maybe I didn’t notice.

Get our free mobile app

High School Bands Practice

Fast forward to now. I’ve come to realize that high school bands practice. A lot. Summer at our house, and many others, was a blur. The Pride of Montrose – Montrose High School’s marching band – started practicing for the 2023-2024 school season, at the end of May. They practiced all summer long. Band camp was two and a half weeks of practice from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. I know people who don’t even work a regular job that much in 2 ½ weeks. It’s been an amazing journey so far.

Working Together

The members of the Montrose High School Marching Band, including the Color Guard, are incredibly talented and motivated. They all work together to raise funds for their team and have already had several successful fundraisers. They will have more throughout the season, including a mattress sale at the beginning of November.

What's In a Name?

The Pride of Montrose Marching Band lives up to the name, too. Every year since 2013, they have earned a spot in the Colorado Bandmasters Association’s State Finals Competition.

Achieving Dreams

Kudos to Sheridan Loyd, the Director of Bands, and Color Guard instructor, Natasha Zepeda, for encouraging and mentoring the over 100 members of this amazing group of young people in our community. Thanks to all the supporting sponsors for the Pride of Montrose Marching Band and Color Guard, too.

They would be unable to achieve their dreams and aspirations without the support of our wonderful community.

I can’t wait to see this year’s performances. From what we saw at their pre-season rehearsal performance for band parents, it will be spectacular.

Where can you see the Pride of Montrose Marching Band and Color Guard perform?

Bee/Canva Bee/Canva loading...

Mark your calendars now.

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

They also have 3 to 4 regional contests each year, along with the State competition in October, and will be a part of other events in the spring with dates and times to be announced.

25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out Check out these 25 unique Colorado High School mascots across Centennial State. Some of these mascots are a perfect fit for Colorado, while others seem as if the school just ran out of names. Please scroll through the mascots below and help us decide which one is most unique. Open our station app to suggest even more mascots to add to the list.

MORE: 25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out Check out these 25 unique Colorado High School mascots across Centennial State. Some of these mascots are a perfect fit for Colorado, while others seem as if the school just ran out of names. Please scroll through the mascots below and help us decide which one is most unique. Open our station app to suggest even more mascots to add to the list.