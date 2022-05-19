Here is a look at this week's most wanted individuals in Montrose.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is looking for three individuals facing various criminal charges who failed to show up for their respective court appearances. Authorities are hoping the public can help locate these individuals.

Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation, Kidnapping, Assault

First up today is 34-year-old Anthony Mark Evans, a black male who stands 6'0 and weighs 185 pounds. Evans is wanted on a long list of charges including First Degree Assault-Strangulation, First Degree Assault - Extreme Indifference, Third Degree Assault, Kidnapping, Driving Under Revocation - Habitual Traffic Offender, Protection Order Violation, and First Degree Criminal Trespass.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Montrose Most Wanted: Assault On A Peace Officer

Next up this week is 30-year-old Brianna Marine Anderson a white female who stands 5' 2" tall and weighs 110 lbs. Anderson failed to appear on a charge of Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office Montrose County Sheriff's Office loading...

Montrose Most Wanted: Domestic Violence and Harassment

Last up today is 19-year-old Juan Diego Pacheo, a white male who stands 6'2" tall and weighs 135 lbs. Pacheo failed to appear on a charge of Domestic Violence and Harassment.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Montrose County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Montrose Most Wanted: Where Are These People?

If you recognize these people or have information that could lead to their arrest, you should contact the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-249-9110. You also have the option of contacting Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or the website P3Tips.com. You can submit tips anonymously and could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Take a Peek Inside Colorado's Notorious SuperMax Prison Colorado's SuperMax Prison, also known as ADX, holds some of the most notorious criminals alive.