A vintage motorcycle event is coming to Montrose in a few months, and you should definitely attend. Here are five reasons to enter your bike in the show.

The 14th Annual Unknown Motorcycle Show is on for 2022. Looking at the event's official webpage, it indicates the show will return to Cerise Park in Montrose.

Get our free mobile app

Old Show At a New Venue

Originally, the show was held in Gateway, Colorado. It then moved to Palisade, Colorado for a number of years. Then, three years ago, it moved to Downtown Montrose. Now, for a second time, the Unknown Motorcycle Show is coming to Cerise Park in Montrose. The event is on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You'll enjoy tons of vintage bikes, incredible artwork, and live music.

Why Are We Talking About a June Show in March?

Now's the time to start prepping that bike. Do you have a vintage bike? If you would like to get it out from under the tarp in the garage and in front of the public, now's the time to start. June 2022 is not that far away.

Enter Your Bike in the Show

If you want to enter your bike into the show, you can register now. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. Here are a few examples from last year's event.

Unknown Motorcycle Show Returns to Montrose

Five Reasons to Attend

So, why should you set aside your valuable time to attend? There are countless things you could do on a Saturday in June. Well, these are my top five reasons why you should gather up the whole family and make plans to attend.

It's free to attend... .and there isn't much of that going around, now is there?

This is a FAMILY event, with something for everyone

Live music with Western Colorado's very own Desert Flyer Band

The bikes are absolutely magnificent.... there's a good chance you'll see the bike of your dreams

This is a LOCAL event showcasing the best Western Colorado has to offer

Bitter Sweet Year

This is an awesome event, hence the reason why it has been running for 15 years. In 2021, I entered my late mother's Honda Twinstar 200 in the show. It was in showroom condition, but after having sat under a blanket for almost 40 years, needed work. I decided to show it one more time, and then let it go to an interested buyer.

Get a load of this. About four months after I sold it, the collector who purchased it called me up. He got the bike up and running again, just like he said he would. The purpose behind the call? He called to let me know I could have it back. Seriously, he gave the motorcycle back to me. Check it out below - the burgundy Honda TwinStar 200.

Vintage Motorcycle 2017 Waylon's Mom's bike Waylon Jordan loading...

I hope to see you at the 2022 Unknown Motorcycle Show. Even if you don't have a bike, you'll enjoy the eye candy. Peruse the photos and videos above, all from past shows, and you'll see what I mean. You can get more info about the Unknown Motorcycle Show on Instagram and Facebook.

KEEP SCROLLING: Check Out Grand Junction's Old 'Bike Day' Parades - Robert Grant Photos The annual Downtown Parade of Lights is coming up this Saturday, December 4, 2021. Did you know Grand Junction used to host a Bike Day parade back in the 1940s and 50s?

15 Best Small Towns in Colorado to Visit