The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope.

The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the north side of the terminal, more office and counter space, and an additional 600 parking places.

New Connections Added at Montrose Airport

The Colorado Flights Alliance has announced that Delta Airlines will be adding a flight from Atlanta to Montrose from December to April to accommodate more skiers looking to enjoy the San Juan Mountains.

The airport has also announced a nonstop flight from Montrose to Austin, Texas on Southwest Airlines. These flights will be offered from January to the end of March. If you are headed to Colorado to ski Telluride or Crested Butte, you are probably landing in Montrose.

Montrose Airport Keeps Setting New Records

More than 400,000 passengers traveled through Montrose Regional Airport in 2021, and officials expect them to blow past that number in 2022, setting a new record.

Work Continues on the $33 Million Dollar Montrose Expansion Project

The airport expects to be able to open the second level of the terminal near the end of the year. The airport is optimistic that the new level will be in service by sometime in December.

