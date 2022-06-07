Mesa County Primary Election: What You Need To Know In Grand Junction
The 2022 Mesa County Primary election will be held on June 28 and here is what voters in Grand Junction need to know in regards to who is running and where to drop off ballots.
Most of the attention in the Mesa County Primary is on the Republican side where a number of contested races will be decided, with only one contested race on the Democrat ballot.
Mesa County Ballots In the Mail
Ballots for the primary election were mailed this week in Mesa County. Voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat will receive only their party's ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both - but can only fill out one of them. If anyone submits two ballots, both of them will be disqualified.
MESA COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION: Republican Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
U.S. Representative - District 3
- Lauren Boebert
- Don Coram
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
County Clerk and Recorder
- Julie Fisher
- Bobbie Gross
County Sheriff
- Todd Rowell
- Bob Dalley
State Representative - District 55
- Trish Weber
- Rick Taggart
MESA COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION: Democrat Ballot
U.S. Representative - District 3
- Soledad Sandoval Tafoya
- Alex Walker
- Adam Frisch
Where Are Ballot Drop Boxes Located?
While primary election day is June 28, ballots may be submitted anytime between now and the 28th. Several secure 24-hour ballot drop boxes are available throughout the county where you can drop off your ballot at your convenience. Ballots need to be in by 7:00 p.m. on June 28.
- Mesa County Central Services - 200 Spruce Street, Grand Junction
- Fruita Civic Center - 325 Aspen Avenue, Fruita
- Clifton DMV - 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton
- GVT West Transfer Facility - 612 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction
- Department of Human Services - 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction
- Colorado Mesa University - 1299 N.12th (Robinson Theatre) Grand Junction
- Mesa County Fairgrounds - 2785 US Highway 50, (Community Building) Grand Junction
- Palisade Community Center - 120 W 8th Street, Palisade
When Are Polling Centers Open?
For those who would like to vote in person rather than just dropping off a completed ballot, three voter service and polling centers will be open from June 20 to June 28. The polling centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon; and on June 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Mesa County Central Services - 200 Spruce Street, Grand Junction
- Dinosaur Journey Museum -550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita
- Palisade Community Center - 120 W 8th Street, Palisade
It can be hard to motivate voters to participate in primary elections - particularly when there are so many uncontested races. However, the votes that are cast this month will have significant implications on the outcome of the general election on November 8. Hopefully, Mesa County voters will make the effort to participate in the primary and let their voice be heard.
A List of Famous People Who Graduated From Grand Junction High Schools
A To Z: Famous People That Lived in Colorado