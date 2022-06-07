The 2022 Mesa County Primary election will be held on June 28 and here is what voters in Grand Junction need to know in regards to who is running and where to drop off ballots.

Most of the attention in the Mesa County Primary is on the Republican side where a number of contested races will be decided, with only one contested race on the Democrat ballot.

Mesa County Ballots In the Mail

Ballots for the primary election were mailed this week in Mesa County. Voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat will receive only their party's ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both - but can only fill out one of them. If anyone submits two ballots, both of them will be disqualified.

MESA COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION: Republican Ballot

United States Senator

Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

U.S. Representative - District 3

Lauren Boebert

Don Coram

Governor

Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

County Clerk and Recorder

Julie Fisher

Bobbie Gross

County Sheriff

Todd Rowell

Bob Dalley

State Representative - District 55

Trish Weber

Rick Taggart

MESA COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION: Democrat Ballot

U.S. Representative - District 3

Soledad Sandoval Tafoya

Alex Walker

Adam Frisch

Where Are Ballot Drop Boxes Located?

While primary election day is June 28, ballots may be submitted anytime between now and the 28th. Several secure 24-hour ballot drop boxes are available throughout the county where you can drop off your ballot at your convenience. Ballots need to be in by 7:00 p.m. on June 28.

Mesa County Central Services - 200 Spruce Street, Grand Junction

Fruita Civic Center - 325 Aspen Avenue, Fruita

Clifton DMV - 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton

GVT West Transfer Facility - 612 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction

Department of Human Services - 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction

Colorado Mesa University - 1299 N.12th (Robinson Theatre) Grand Junction

Mesa County Fairgrounds - 2785 US Highway 50, (Community Building) Grand Junction

Palisade Community Center - 120 W 8th Street, Palisade

When Are Polling Centers Open?

For those who would like to vote in person rather than just dropping off a completed ballot, three voter service and polling centers will be open from June 20 to June 28. The polling centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon; and on June 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Mesa County Central Services - 200 Spruce Street, Grand Junction

Dinosaur Journey Museum -550 Jurassic Ct., Fruita

Palisade Community Center - 120 W 8th Street, Palisade

It can be hard to motivate voters to participate in primary elections - particularly when there are so many uncontested races. However, the votes that are cast this month will have significant implications on the outcome of the general election on November 8. Hopefully, Mesa County voters will make the effort to participate in the primary and let their voice be heard.