Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022

The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County.

Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated

More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election. There are 106,937 active voters in Mesa County and 69, 892 ballots were cast. In Delta County, voter turnout was over 70%.

Few Local Contested Races

As far as local races are concerned, there were only a handful of contested races including Mesa County Commissioner District 2, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, and Mesa County Coroner. In Delta County, the only contested local race was for County Commissioner District 1.

Voters Decide On Local Tax Increases

This year's ballot featured a number of local issues including Grand Junction's Ballot Issue 2C which would increase the authorized lease term of city property when the property is to be used for affordable housing projects. Also on the Grand Junction ballot was Issue 2B, regarding an excise tax on short-term rental accommodations in the city, and Issie 2A, to increase the lodging tax.

Palisade was voting on an increase in the occupation tax, while Hotchkiss was voting on whether or not to allow retail marijuana businesses in their town.

2022 General Election Results For Mesa and Delta County Scroll on to see the latest unofficial local election results for Mesa County and Delta County. The vote totals listed are as of 5:30 Wednesday morning. In races that involved more than one county, the vote totals below reflect only how Mesa County voters voted in the general election.