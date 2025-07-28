Fire crews are making great headway across the Western Slope, but a few big blazes are still active, and one that started in Utah, Deer Creek, remains closely watched.

If you live in Mesa, Montrose, Delta counties, or near the Utah border—this one’s for you.

Estimated at 17,724 acres and 77% contained, Deer Creek has slowed considerably with repair work underway along secured edges. Moisture and better weather have helped crews get the upper hand.

The fire whirl (firenado) that hit on July 12 remains a defining event, rated EF‑2 with winds up to 122 mph. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as residents had been evacuated ahead of time.

Deer Creek Wildfire InciWeb loading...

Evacuation zones in parts of San Juan and Montrose counties are gradually lifting. A few remain in place. Highway 46/90 is open again, just keep your headlights on and be alert for fire crews and equipment.

Around 17,747 acres have been burnt, with 41 to 42% containment. Crews are tackling “fingers of fire” along steep canyon ridges and restoring dozer lines and debris zones to prevent erosion once fire activity allows.

Tuner Gulch Wildfire InciWeb loading...

Evacuation orders remain in effect along Highway 141 (mile markers 120–124 and 128–131), and the Clifton Community Center is still serving as the local evac hub.

Stable at 466 acres and climbing to about 92 to 94% contained. Smoke is minimal, and firefighters remain vigilant near Highway 141, continuing air drops and patrols as they finish securing lines.

This fire is now 95% contained across 2,274 acres, and crews are finishing mop-up operations with infrared detection and line rehab. No evacuations or structural losses reported.

Sowbelly Wildfire InciWeb loading...

Covering 4,223 acres at 32–41% containment, the park remains fully closed. Closure includes areas like Bostwick Park and roads N73–O74, and boating is still restricted west of Middle Bridge over Blue Mesa due to aerial operations.

The north rim is scheduled to reopen on July 30, though the South Rim and key facilities remain off limits.

What You Should Know

Progress is real: Most of these fires are either contained or reaching the home stretch.

Weather still matters: Hot, dry conditions are expected again this weekend, so vigilance is key.

Evacuations and closures remain dynamic: Stay tuned to local alerts and county sheriff streams. Go‑bags ready is always smart.

We’ll continue to update as things shift.

