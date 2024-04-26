ATV riders love Colorado. Colorado loves ATV riders. So much so, that some towns and counties in the state allow you to drive your ATVs on the streets.

The popularity of ATVs (also known as OHVs or off-highway vehicles) has grown throughout the years. We don't think we'll see them get any less popular either.

Read More: Lake City, Colorado: Most Remote in Town in the Lower United States

Getting your rig to and from the trail can be a big pain in the derrière when you need to load and unload them on a trailer to haul them around.

You'll need to do that for the most part, but what about getting from trail to trail in the same areas? That's where some Colorado towns and counties make it easy by letting you travel some of their local roadways.

At What Age Can Someone Drive an ATV/OHV in Colorado?

The short answer is 10 years old. But when and where those youngins can drive gets a bit more murky.

On private property, a 10-year-old (and younger) can drive/ride an ATV with the supervision of a parent or guardian. It is recommended that they operate a machine that's built for their age. That's a relative suggestion because some kids grow up on them and can handle some pretty decent-sized toys.

In some locations around Colorado, those 10-year-olds can even drive on the roads with direct supervision from a parent or guardian. You'll definitely want to make sure you know the local laws before letting one that young on the road.

Most locales around Colorado require someone 16 years old or older with a valid driver's license to operate on roads.

Can You Really Drive an ATV/OHV on the Road in Colorado?

We kind of already answered this, but yes, you can drive ATVs on the roads in some locations around Colorado. You'll want to be sure you're well-versed in the regional laws of the state before doing so.

You will also need a few things before venturing on the "highways and byways" of the state.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife requires you to get an ORV sticker and registration, which is also needed in most, if not all, of the areas that allow you to drive on the road. Make sure you know the Title 33 14.5 guidelines for operating ATVs in the state --scroll down to page 215 or 279 to save yourself some time.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for some good info, check out Stay the Trail Colorado. They help guide you through everything you need to know about off-roading (and on-roading) around the state.

Colorado Towns and Counties That Allow ATVs/OHVs on Their Roads Off-road vehicles are a popular pastime in Colorado. Some towns even allow them to travel on their roads. There are, however, certain guidelines to follow.

Here's a breakdown of the towns and counties that allow ATVs/OHVs on their roads.

These are just summaries, and you should check the location's individual rules and restrictions before you go. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

White Knuckle Your Way Down 15 of Colorado’s Most Extreme Mountain Roads Some of Colorado's highest mountain roads offer incredible views, but they will also test the nerve of anyone behind the wheel. Scroll on for elevation gains, steep grades, and some amazing views while we white-knuckle our way through the Rockies. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams