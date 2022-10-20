Tour James Hetfield of Metallica’s Vail Colorado Mansion

If you're a rocker, you've probably heard by now that the legendary Metallica frontman, guitarist, founder, songwriter, etc. James Hetfield moved to Vail, Colorado.

Obviously, Papa Het's done pretty well for himself financially, so it should be no surprise that his home in Vail is pretty extravagant. It wouldn't be a good idea to try and knock on the door and ask the Metallica legend to show you around, but if you keep scrolling, you can take a virtual tour of James Hetfield's Colorado home right here:

Metallica's James Hetfield's Vail Colorado Mansion

James Hetfield of Metallica is reportedly worth around $300 million, and his home in Vail is worth about $27.5 million.

It has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and 11,509 square feet.

It's located right at the base of the world-famous Vail ski resort on Rockledge Road with features to allow you to ski right in and out of the home.

You may be wondering, why did Papa Het decide to move to Vail of all places? Well, his last wife, Francesca, is actually from the famous ski town. I'm not one to pry into the personal lives of others, but last we heard, James and his wife were allegedly calling it quits so it's unclear exactly how much time (if any) that Papa Het is spending in this home.

The home has amazing views of the ski mountain, is absolutely stunning inside and out, and was actually voted Mountain Living's 2010 Home of the Year which was prior to the Hetfields purchasing it.

Take a virtual tour of James Hetfield's Vail Colorado mansion:

