It's no secret that I am no fan of the outdoors. Between the weather, the bugs, and the other people, just about everything outside gets on my nerves. That's not exactly the best attitude to have when you live somewhere that adores outdoor activities like we do here.

As I've mentioned previously, I like to consider myself an indoor kid, and sometimes that just doesn't vibe with living out here on the Western Slope. There's just too much to do and see outside around here to live an effective indoor kid life.

Maybe it's time to pack it up, and head somewhere else? Perhaps there's another town out here in Colorado that's more my speed? A place that has exactly what I'm looking for out of any city: coffee, food, video games, comic books, and places to have a drink on the weekend. I like a simple life, what can I say?

Well, Colorado has plenty of places around here to keep an indoor kid like me occupied. From the Western Slope to the Front Range, there are cities both big and small that seem ready to welcome my sunlight-shunning brothers and sisters. Had I any kind of money, I might book a trip, but I work in radio so...yeah.

Anywho, we took a look around the Centennial State for the best places to live if you hate the outdoors. We've managed to come up with 10 of them, and we present them to you now, in a handy, easy-to-digest list format:

10 Best Places to Live in Colorado if You Hate the Outdoors 10 cities in Colorado that are great for people who don't like to spend their time outside.

