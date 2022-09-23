How Grand Junction Would Spend $30k in Fun Money

It's always fun to think about the things you'd spend money on if you had a bunch of it laying around. On that topic, we currently have your chance to win up to $30,000 which you can learn more about here.

However, if we were to randomly come across an extra $30,000, many of us would be forced to use it on practical things, like paying bills, paying off loans, scheduling visits to the doctors and/or dentist, and stuff like that.

It's no fun being an adult with responsibilities, which makes it extra fun to dream about blowing an extravagant amount of money on something fun.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking if you were given $30,000 but were only allowed to spend it on something fun, what would you buy? Here's what you said:

How Grand Junction Would Spend $30,000 in Fun Money

Grand Junction residents have a lot of great ideas on how to spend an extra $30k in only fun ways.

Many of the responses to my question involved taking trips. Some of the places mentioned include Japan, Italy, Iceland, Scotland, the Maldives, and pretty much wherever a great concert may be at the time.

In addition, many responses mentioned fun things that you'd buy with $30k including musical instruments like guitars and drums, music on vinyl, numerous different types of vehicles, and others.

Of course, with any of these types of questions, there are going to be some funny answers, all of which you can see below as you scroll through all the things that Grand Junction residents would choose to spend $30k worth of fun money on:

