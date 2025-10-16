I’m not going to lie, I’ve got my eye on at least one of these incredible Christmas trains.

We'll be spending the holidays in Colorado, and since we won’t be with family, we’re always looking for something festive to do.

When it comes to Christmas train rides, Colorado does it right. These aren’t just any trains; they’re living pieces of history decked out for the holidays.

And let’s be honest: the kids will love a ride through the mountains on a chugging old train, but so will you.

Santa's Lighted Forest: Georgetown Loop Railroad

First up is Santa's Lighted Forest on the historic Georgetown Loop. If you’ve ever driven along I-70 near Georgetown, you’ve seen the big loop hugging the mountainside. The ride lasts about an hour, winding through a forest glowing with more than 300,000 lights. Santa himself climbs aboard to join the fun.

Santa's Express: Royal Gorge Route Railroad

Next is the Santa Express on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad. This ride takes you through one of Colorado’s most famous canyons with Santa along for the journey. The trip ends with a stop at the North Pole, and this season features a brand-new Christmas locomotive decked out for the holidays.

Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure: Georgetown Loop Railroad

For a daytime option, Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure follows the same Georgetown Loop route without the lights. Santa joins the ride, making it a classic holiday outing. Once Christmas has passed, the train transforms into a Victorian Holiday Celebration led by Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

The Polar Express: Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Finally, there’s The Polar Express on the legendary Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. This immersive experience brings the beloved story to life, complete with beautiful mountain scenery, a dazzling light show, sweet treats, and a visit to the North Pole to pick up Santa.

These rides are as nostalgic as they are magical. If you’re looking to add some holiday sparkle to your season, climbing aboard one of these trains is the way to do it.

