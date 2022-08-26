In most forms of popular music, bass players are a vital part of the band. The bass and percussion elements make up the rhythm section which is absolutely integral in forming the foundation of the band's sound.

As an occasional bass player myself, (I've played bass in more bands than any other instrument), I've heard more bass player jokes than I could shake a stick at but despite being the butt of the joke, it's important to realize that the bass is just as important as other instruments such as guitar, drums, or keyboards.

Get our free mobile app

There are many bass players that have created some of the greatest music ever recorded that are absolutely revered by fans and admirers alike and with good reason.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking residents of Grand Junction, Colorado who some of their favorite bassists of all time are and got all kinds of great responses.

Grand Junction's Favorite Bass Players

Let's begin with some of Grand Junction's favorite bass players that are based in Grand Junction. The Grand Valley has and continues to produce amazing local music. Some of the local bassists names as favorites include Jordan Will of Peach Street Revival, Geoff Geothro Mueck of Zolopht, and Stephen Mann.

In addition to local bassists, Grand Junction residents are fans of some of the undisputed greatest bass players of all time including Les Claypool of Primus, Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cliff Burton of Metallica, John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Steve Harris of Iron Maiden and many more.

In addition, some of the more obscure bassists mentioned include artists like Matt Novesky of Blue October, jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, and Geoffrey Jania of SIIN.

Take a look at some of Grand Junction, Colorado's favorite bassists of all time:

Some of Grand Junction’s Favorite Bassists of All Time According to you, these are some of your favorite bassists of all time.

Some of Grand Junction’s Favorite Drummers of All Time According to you, these are some of your all-time favorite drummers.