When Is the Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season has arrived, but, it doesn't really feel like it until we have the annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction.

What's Special About the Downtown Tree Lighting?

Countless cities across the country have a community tree-lighting event every year. Grand Junction certainly is not unique in that respect. But, it's a special time because it brings people together for a common cause. It seems like it's the one time of the year when we can truly be one big, happy family.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

What Happens At the Downtown Grand Junction Tree Lighting?

Traditionally, the tree lighting ceremony in downtown Grand Junction begins with musical entertainment. While the lighting of the tree is the main event, you really don't want to miss the 30 minutes of musical fun from Mesa Out Loud. They are a dynamic group of young people from Colorado Mesa University - and they are really good.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Will Santa Claus Be At the Tree Lighting?

In all the years we have been doing the downtown Grand Junction tree lighting, Santa has never missed this event. Somehow, he always finds a way to show up and magically light the tree -- along with all of the lights in downtown Grand Junction. Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa takes time to sit and visit with the children in front of the tree, and Santa's helpers will have treats for all the good little boys and girls. Parents will have the opportunity to take photos of their kids on Santa's lap. Sometimes, even the big "kids" get a photo with Santa.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Get our free mobile app

Where Is the Downtown Tree Lighting Held?

The tree lighting is held in the courtyard of Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of 4th and Main - right next to the chrome buffalo. Free parking is available along Colorado Avenue or the parking garage on Rood.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

When Is the Downtown Tree Lighting?

The annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction happens on Saturday, November 19. The entertainment by Mesa Out Loud will start at 4:45 p.m., and we anticipate Santa's arrival on the roof of Wells Fargo at approximately 5:20 p.m. If you can't make it downtown for the event, you should be able to see the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the tree during the 5:00 broadcast of KKCO 11 News.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Let the Holiday Season Begin

The downtown tree lighting kicks off the holiday season and gets just about everybody into the holiday spirit. If you are feeling down - for whatever reason - I invite you to come to the tree lighting. I have a feeling your spirit will be lifted and you will begin to feel the warmth and the joy of Christmas.