Things We’d Like to See Taught In School In Grand Junction, Colorado

Can you think of a skill or subject you would have liked to have learned during your K-12 public education? I asked on Facebook, "What should they teach in school, but don't?"

Needless to say, like many social engagement questions, this opened a great big can o' worms. Take a look at what we'd like to see added to our schools in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Start of the Discussion

I posted on Facebook, "What should they teach in school, but don't?" Questions such as this are called social engagement posts. They're a fun and informative way to connect with your audience. They provide a forum where people can interact with one another, sharing unique points of view.

Endless Possibilities

The sky is the limit when it comes to the question "What should they teach in school, but don't?" One could answer "Physical Survival Skills." Then again, schools could offer a course in "How to Get Along With Family." The website HackSpirit suggests schools should offer classes in "Looking Critically at the Media." Fair enough.

One reply from Sarah C stated, "These answers crack me up, where is the responsibility of PARENTS teaching these things? It is not the job of teachers to completely raise your kids." That is certainly a good point. However, I don't believe the replies suggested any kind of failure on behalf of schools. Rather, they suggest things students need to learn by the time they graduate.

Popular Answers From Grand Junction, Colorado

This was one of the most popular social engagement posts we've had in a while. You chimed in with excellent answers. Interestingly, though, if you look at your replies in the gallery below, you'll notice many of the classes mentioned are subjects currently taught in public schools. Examples would be home economics, shop class, auto shop, and finance.

My Biggest Regret About My School Years

If I had it to do all over again, the one thing I would have done differently during my high school career, 1985-1988, would be my choices when it came to classes. I would have spent a little less time in Underwater Basket Weaving 101, and a little more time in vocational education. My high school had a variety of excellent shop classes, autobody, and tech programs. Regrettably, many of us, including and especially me, chose not to take advantage of those classes.

Things That Should Be Taught In School In Grand Junction, Colorado

