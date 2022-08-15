It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August.

This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales with HomeSmart Realty Partners. We will include a link to the listing at the end of the photo gallery below. This home backs into a nature preserve overlooking the Colorado River.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy a Pool and a Hot Tub in the Backyard

This home is truly a backyard oasis in the Redlands neighborhood in Grand Junction. Your backyard has a sweet pool with a diving board sitting just across from your own personal hot tub. The yard also includes a water feature shaped like a waterfall.

Check out the Home Theater Inside

You'll find a super comfy home theater at 712 Roundup Drive with two rows of seating and a big screen. This home is full of options for keeping cool. Just down from the theater room is a game room with an air-hockey table and standup arcade games. It just keeps getting better!

Trifecta Views from the Triple Patio

There are not one, not two, but three levels to the patio on the back of the house. The main area sits poolside with access to the hot tub. The second-floor balcony includes a bbq grill, and the third-floor balcony is a private area located off the main bedroom suite.

This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater Scroll on to check out this Colorado dream home located in the Redlands with a pool, a yard with water features, and a home theater inside, Tour the grounds and find a link to the listing at the end of the photo gallery.

KEEP GOING: Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility This beautiful Grand Junction home features a backyard pool, a five-car garage, and over 6000 square feet on more than 4 acres of land. You'll also find an enclosed and heated patio with a built-in grill that serves as an outdoor kitchen.