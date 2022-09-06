A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself.

Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in the middle of town. If having a Grand Junction house with a pool is your thing, this could be the perfect home for you.

Where is Mantey Heights Drive in Grand Junction?

Mantey Heights Drive is located just off the intersection of 28 1/4 Road and Patterson Road. You'll find the Grand Valley Canal out behind the property.

Enjoy Million Dollar Views of Mount Garfield and the Mesa

From this part of town, you have a great view of Mount Garfield and Grand Mesa. It's the perfect place to watch the sunrise over these features every day. This house loves the natural light with all the windows. You'll love the view from the kitchen as well as the pool.

Stay on Vacation with a Pool and Hot Tub in the Backyard

There is an in-ground pool in the backyard next to a hot tub and a shaded seating area. You'll feel like every day is a vacation entertaining friends and family here. The backyard is surrounded by a full privacy fence with a sprinkler system.

Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado Check out this Grand Junction oasis for sale off Patterson Road. Centrally located, this home includes a pool and a hot tub, and million-dollar views of Mount Garfield. You'll love the backyard pool and hot tub, plus all the windows in this home that show off your beautiful surroundings.

