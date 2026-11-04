Everybody does the Monument in July. Out-of-town relatives, road-trippers, the guy in the rental Jeep who stops in the middle of Rim Rock Drive to take a picture.

But the average high up there in July is 92 degrees. In November? About 49.

One of those is hiking weather. The other one is a cardio test inside a pizza oven.

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Colorado National Monument Without the Summer Crowds

The Park Service says it right on its own website: the colder months are the quiet season. No heat, no crowds, and a real shot at having an overlook all to yourself.

We live next door to one of the prettiest places in Colorado, and for a few months a year it basically goes back to being ours.

November Hiking on Monument Canyon Trail

Wes Adams, Townsquare Media Wes Adams, Townsquare Media

If July nearly killed you on Monument Canyon, this is your window. It’s about 6 miles one way, dropping roughly 1,400 feet past Independence Monument, the Kissing Couple, and the Coke Ovens.

Park a second car at the lower trailhead off Highway 340. Hiking back up is a different hike entirely.

My Favorite Colorado National Monument View Is From Tiara Rado Golf Course

Tim Gray, Townsquare Media Tiara Rado Golf Course Monument

Here’s my confession. My favorite spot isn’t technically in the Monument.

It’s Tiara Rado Golf Course, tucked right up against the base of the Monument in the Redlands. You’re standing on a fairway, and those red rock walls are towering right over you, especially late in the afternoon when the sun hits them.

Is my golf game any good? Nope! Even a bad round looks great with that backdrop.

Read More: Colorado + Utah Book Cliffs Myth Busted: Truth About the Wall

Bighorn Sheep Along Rim Rock Drive

Desert bighorn sheep live on the Monument year-round, and they’re often spotted in Fruita Canyon and near Balanced Rock View.

Look up at the ledges, and take the curves slow, because they wander into the road without checking traffic first.

Tim Pennington Tim Pennington

But Wait, November on the Monument Has a Few Catches

Shaded spots on the road and trails can ice up, especially in the mornings, and the Park Service discourages driving Rim Rock at night. The Saddlehorn Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily but is closed on Thanksgiving.

If the weather looks iffy, call the road conditions line at 970-858-3617, ext. 350, before you head up.

Free Entry to the Colorado National Monument on Veterans Day

Nov. 11 is a fee-free day at National Park Service sites, including the Monument. The rest of the time, it’s $25 per vehicle for a 7-day pass, or $45 for an annual Monument pass.

The summer folks will be back. For now, it’s ours.

Must See Overlooks at the Colorado National Monument How long is the drive through the Colorado National Monument on Rim Rock Drive? It depends on how many times you stop to check out the overlooks. Keep going to see 15 overlooks worth the view. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

Hiking Under the Stars at Colorado National Monument If you thought that the Colorado National Monument was already an unforgettable landscape during the day, wait until you see it at night. The photos below were taken during the monument's full moon hike on July 31. See what it's like to hike while the stars come out, and find out how you can attend these special events. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams