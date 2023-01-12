It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado.

The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.

Who Is On the List?

The annual list from the New York Times spans the globe and includes exotic places around the world. It's pretty cool that Grand Junction is on the list along with so many amazing places around the world. The list includes:

Japan

Scotland

Australia

Brazil

India

Vietnam

Taiwan

France

Palm Springs, California

Louisville, Kentucky

New Haven Connecticut

Black Hills of South Dakota

Why Does Grand Junction Belong On This List?

Those of us that live here already know about all the wonderful attractions of Grand Junction and western Colorado. The Times list calls Grand Junction a "bonanza of canyons, arches, and cliffs without the hordes of tourists." Specifically, the New York Times mentions:

McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area

The natural arches in Rattlesnake Canyon

Hiking in ht Colorado National Monument

Area mountain bike trails - including the Palisade Plunge

Downtown Grand Junction with shops, craft breweries, and local restaurants

Why Do We Travel?

The theme of this year's New York Times list is "Why Do We Travel." The destinations on the list are varied to include attractive qualities such as being rich in food, culture, adventure, and natural beauty -- all of which can be found in Grand Junction and the surrounding area.

The Secret Is Out

Personally, I think Grand Junction is a great place to live, and obviously, there are plenty of folks who think it's a great place to visit. While we can all appreciate the dollars that come to our community via tourism, many folks would probably like to keep Grand Junction as "our little secret." Too late, the secret's out.

