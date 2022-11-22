Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location.

If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.

Million Dollar Poolside Views in Grand Junction

The home at 2095 S. Broadway in Grand Junction is presented by Joann Hotimsky and brokered by 1st Choice Real Estate co, Inc. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on three acres near the Colorado National Monument. Enjoy the views from the pool, the hot tub, or while on horseback.

Ever Wanted Your Own Outdoor Kitchen?

Living near the Colorado National Monument, it would be a shame if you didn't spend most of your time at home being able to enjoy it. So much so that the previous owners built an outdoor kitchen for maximum enjoyment out by the pool.

Horses, Goats, Chickens, No Problem

With three acres of land, you'll have plenty of room in the pasture for horses (allowed), goats, and chickens. Fans of the hiking trails near the Monument will find this home just across Broadway from the Liberty Cap trailhead. You'll have an amazing view every time you head out to the pool.

