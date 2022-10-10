The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse.

The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death."

Lights, Sirens, Chase

As the video begins you hear the sirens and see the flashing lights. Just ahead of the flashing lights is the object of the chase - a pickup truck doing a bad job of eluding police. We aren't sure how long the chase was going on or where it started.

Pickup Jumps Curb, Takes Short Cut To Walmart's Front Door

You see the chase heading west on E 1/2 Road, right in front of Central High School. As the cars reach the intersection, the pickup veers left, jumps the curb, and heads into the Neighborhood Market gas pump area. That's where the videographer was perched on the scissor lift - and for a moment, probably saw his life pass in front of his eyes.

frontiergi via YouTube frontiergi via YouTube loading...

Suspect Fails to Put Truck In Park

The pickup eludes the lift and continues into the Walmart store parking lot, where the driver proceeds to hop out of the vehicle. Perhaps from all the excitement from the chase - or possibly other reasons - he fails to put the truck in park and it continues to roll driverless across the parking lot.

frontiergi via YouTube frontiergi via YouTube loading...

Suspect Runs Inside Nearly Empty Store

Meanwhile, with sirens wailing and police cars converging, we see the suspect run inside the Neighborhood Market, perhaps hoping to get lost in the crowd - or maybe he was just hoping to pick up some snacks to enjoy during his ride to the lock-up.

frontiergi via YouTube frontiergi via YouTube loading...

How Does the Story End?

At this point, we don't know exactly how things turned out because the video ends. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly why the police were chasing this vehicle to begin with, but they apparently got their man - and the guy on the scissor lift lives to see another day while capturing a pretty cool video on his phone.

Top 10 Grand Junction Cold Cases Dating Back to 1964 Families in Grand Junction are still looking for answers after the death or disappearance of 10 individuals who have either died or are still missing as part of a string of cold cases that stretch from 1964 to 1998.