Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse.
The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death."
Lights, Sirens, Chase
As the video begins you hear the sirens and see the flashing lights. Just ahead of the flashing lights is the object of the chase - a pickup truck doing a bad job of eluding police. We aren't sure how long the chase was going on or where it started.
Pickup Jumps Curb, Takes Short Cut To Walmart's Front Door
You see the chase heading west on E 1/2 Road, right in front of Central High School. As the cars reach the intersection, the pickup veers left, jumps the curb, and heads into the Neighborhood Market gas pump area. That's where the videographer was perched on the scissor lift - and for a moment, probably saw his life pass in front of his eyes.
Suspect Fails to Put Truck In Park
The pickup eludes the lift and continues into the Walmart store parking lot, where the driver proceeds to hop out of the vehicle. Perhaps from all the excitement from the chase - or possibly other reasons - he fails to put the truck in park and it continues to roll driverless across the parking lot.
Suspect Runs Inside Nearly Empty Store
Meanwhile, with sirens wailing and police cars converging, we see the suspect run inside the Neighborhood Market, perhaps hoping to get lost in the crowd - or maybe he was just hoping to pick up some snacks to enjoy during his ride to the lock-up.
How Does the Story End?
At this point, we don't know exactly how things turned out because the video ends. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly why the police were chasing this vehicle to begin with, but they apparently got their man - and the guy on the scissor lift lives to see another day while capturing a pretty cool video on his phone.