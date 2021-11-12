LOOK: Grand Junction Colorado’s Mt. Garfield Must Have Been Drenched
Western Colorado's Mt. Garfield recently suffered a little wear and tear at the hands of Mother Nature. At a glance, it appears Mt. Garfield received a little more rain than the rest of the Grand Valley.
Getting to the Trailhead Past Grand Junction's I-70 Was Hard Enough
To get to the East Trail parking area at Mt. Garfield's trailhead, you must first drive through a tunnel under I-70. This is never fun. Add about three feet of water, and you have a James Bond adventure on your hands. Check out the video above. Can you recommend a good car wash?
Palisade's Mt. Garfield Appears to Have Been Soaked
Tuesday, November 9, 2021, was one of those mornings. Since sleep didn't appear to be an option, it seemed appropriate to take one of my 5 a.m. hikes up Mt. Garfield. You don't know what fun is until you've made this hike in 30-degree weather and pitch darkness. Hiking is always more enjoyable with a flashlight.
Just Glad to Have Some Water in the Valley
No matter how you look at it, Mt. Garfield saw some rain, apparently far more than I did in Orchard Mesa. The last measurable rain I recall was clear back on November 2. The images here are from November 9, a week later. Hey, it's Western Colorado, so I'm definitely not complaining. If anything, I'm trying to understand how I missed it.
Even When It's Bad It's Good
Hiking Mt. Garfield is kind of like pizza - even when it's bad, it's still pretty good. There were times last Tuesday when it was difficult to find the trail. Keep in mind, I've climbed Mt. Garfield hundreds of times. It's something of a hobby (my word for "sanity-maintaining exercise").
Wear and Tear on Western Colorado's Mt. Garfield
Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan
WORTH THE TRIP: Hiking Liberty Cap Trail in Grand Junction
LOCAL HIKE: Grand Junction's Ribbon Trail Offers Views for Days
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews