Tuesday’s Fire Near Mt. Garfield Burned Up 3 Acres North of Palisade

Did you see the smoke coming from east of Mount Garfield on June 21st? By late afternoon a small fire had broken near one of the ledges above Palisade, Colorado.

Thanks to BLM and the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, we can share some photos taken after the fire was put out that gives us a better look at what happened.

Smoke Reported Coming From Mount Garfield

A few photos of the smoke from the book cliffs near Mount Garfield started showing up on social media around 8 p.m. on June 21st. Some people asked what was happening, while others reported that the fire had already been called in.

Response Teams Spent Part of Two Days Putting Out the Fire

After responding on Tuesday the 21st, teams continued to work the site the following day. The fire is believed to have been caused by a person, or persons, who were up on the ridges that afternoon or early evening.

This WIldfire Could Have Been Much Worse

The Western Slope Firewire estimated that the fire was around 3 acres in size around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thanks to limited vegetation and light winds that day this fire was contained quickly. BLM spokesperson Eric Coulter says the fire is still under investigation.

