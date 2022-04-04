Photos: A Walkthrough of Colorado’s Beautiful Palisade Rim Trail

One of my favorite things about the hiking trails in Western Colorado is that they are made for everyone. If you are a beginner, we have hikes for you. If you love advanced treks that take hours and hours, we have plenty of those as well.

One of the things I really like about the Palisade Rim trail is that it includes a little bit of everything. Canyon walls, switchbacks, wide-open spaces up top, and yet people of all ages can still enjoy it.

Where Is the Palisade Rim Trail in Palisade, Colorado?

Head to Palisade and get south of the Colorado River and head east of G Road/Highway 6. The trailhead parking is just off the side of the road.

N. River Road is closed beyond the Happy Camper so cross the river and come up G Road/Highway 6. There is more parking on that side of the road anyway.

How Long Does it Take to Hike to the Top of Palisade Rim?

You can be up at the top in about 30 minutes. It may take another 15 to 20 to do the loop at the top. Take your time and enjoy the hike. Pick a really nice day and go up and look around.

What Does the View Look Like Over Colorado's Palisade Rim Trail?

This is a quick video I made at the overlook which is located at the top of the climb and before you start the loop at the top. See what you can spot from up there when you complete the climb. Scroll on to see the photos of the hike to the top.

