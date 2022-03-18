Grand Junction, Colorado Trails Perfect for Walking Your Dog on a Leash

Dogs get cabin fever too! With the weather changing in Western Colorado, it's time to get back outside and enjoy all the great trails that Grand Junction has to offer.

As long as your dog is on a leash it is welcome at all the trails we are about to look at today that all make for fun places to get out and run with your pup.

Are Dogs Allowed on Trails in Grand Junction, Colorado?

If your dog is on a leash, it is welcome to explore the many trails on today's list along with you. Some of the trails are short and sweet and others make for longer adventures and day trips out into the incredible scenery in the Grand Valley. Just remember your leash, and bring some water and a snack for your dog, as well as yourself.

Great Hiking Trails for Dogs in Western Colorado

The 12 hikes we will be taking a closer look at today are all in and around the Grand Junction and Fruita area. If you are up for a short drive we have a few recommendations for that area outside of town as well.

Consider the Silver Jack Shoreline Trail in Montrose, Colorado, or the Coyote Trail at Rifle Falls State Park. Drive a bit further and explore the Jud Wiebe Memorial Trail near Telluride.

Check Out 12 Picks for a Fun Hike in Grand Junction, Colorado with Your Dog

Here in Grand Junction, some great places to head out with your dog include:

The Mica Mine Trail, The Palisade Rim Trail, The Window Rock Trail in the CNM, The Lunch Loops, Highline Lake Trail, The Paleo Trail in Fruita, Serpent’s Trail in the CNM, Otto’s Trail in the CNM, Monument Canyon Loop in the CNM, The CCC Blackridge Trail, The Old Spanish Trail, and the Rattlesnake Arches Trail. We will take a closer look at all of them in the photo gallery below.

