One of Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Iconic Houses For Sale Right Now
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado just went up for sale. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. For just shy of one million dollars it could be yours.
Everyone Talks About This Grand Junction Colorado Home
Sooner or later everyone asks the question, "What's up with that stone house on Orchard Mesa?" It sticks out like a sore thumb. In recent years it has become harder to spot due to the thick shrubbery planted around the yard's perimeter.
History On This Grand Junction Colorado House
According to Realtor.com, this home at 2702 B 1/2 Road was built in 1908. You'll immediately notice the amazing stonework. I drive by this house several times a day, and for as long as I can remember, it's been a single-family dwelling.
The Word Is Out
This property first appeared on Realtor.com barely 24 hours ago. Within a matter of minutes, word of its sale blew up on social media. One Facebook commenter stated, "I hope they don't screw it up."
Specs On The House
This house really is magnificent. According to Realtor.com, the property features:
- 5 bedroom
- 3.5 bath
- 5,235 square feet
- 1.18 acre lot
- 6 car garage
- large outbuilding
- 5 fireplaces
- 2 kitchens (one in the basement)
- High-pressure central air
How Much?
This home at 2702 B 1/2 Road is currently listed at $995,000. Crunch the numbers, and you'll find that brings it in at $190 per square foot.
As I Always Say...
I am not a realtor, am not affiliated with the listing agent or any other realtors, and have no interest in this property. Put simply, this awesome house caught my eye at Realtor.com, and I couldn't help but think you might be interested as well.