Grand Junction Colorado Sign Warns Against Leaving Pets in Cars

This sign is on display in the front window of a Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant. Is this the best sign ever?

Temperatures are on the rise. This week alone we'll see an increase of 23 degrees in Grand Junction. This sign should serve to remind us all not to leave our pets in the car.

Temperatures on the Rise in Grand Junction Colorado

Today's (May 23, 2022) high temperature is expected to hit 69. By Thursday, May 26, Grand Junction is expected to see 91. It only goes up from there. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see 92 by Friday.

Okay, so the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs saw 13 inches of snow over the weekend. According to The Gazette, Aspen Springs saw 18.6 inches. That's yesterday's news. The weather around here, and temperatures, are wonky, to say the least. This is Colorado, and weather can change at the drop of a hat... any hat, anywhere, any time.

Important Reminder at Colorado Restaurant

The sign above was spotted at Golden Corral at 1100 Independent Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. You can't help but see the sign considering it is displayed in the window on the front door.

My Boo Boo From a Few Years Ago

How hot are 96 degrees? Take a look at the photo below. This is what happens when you put your hand around a scalding hot piece of black metal when it's 97 degrees in Grand Junction. That's right, it was only 97 degrees.

I'm the genius who decided to do a set of pull-ups on a chin-up bar located outdoors in direct sunlight. This was a couple of years ago, right about this time of year. I give you my word I touched the metal ahead of time to make certain it wasn't too hot. It seemed fine. My hands were in contact with the metal for a grand total of about 15 seconds.

How Hot Will It Be Inside Your Car This Friday?

If this can happen in seconds, imagine what it would be like to be locked in a car with the windows up for 45 minutes to an hour.

Using the temperature calculator at goodcalculators.com, information was entered to determine the temperature inside a car when it's 92 degrees outside. Given an elapsed time of 45 minutes, the temperature inside a car would ultimately reach 131.5 F.

This Sign Speaks Volumes

The sign above says a lot. As much as they want to go for a ride, my dogs are going to have to stay home in air-conditioned comfort while I run into town. It's just too hot.

