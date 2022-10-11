Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction

Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year.

Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the family can be a great part of the holiday season. Here in western Colorado, we have the chance to cut a live tree from the forests that surround the Grand Valley.

Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon

Residents in Grand Junction and the surrounding area will soon be able to purchase permits to cut down a tree from places like the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. 2022 Christmas Tree permits will be made available to the public as of October 13th. Trees will cost $8 each. What a bargain compared to some of the prices at lots around town. Find more info about the permits at Recreation.gov.

Cut the Tree from the Forest of Your Choice

Christmas trees can only be cut from designated areas only. Visit the Forest Service website to find out about buying in-person options depending on your ranger district. The Every Kid Outdoors program is back to give students the opportunity at a free tree.

Christmas Tree Limits in Colorado

While the trees will cost only $8, there is a limit of 5 trees per permit.

