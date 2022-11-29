MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays

It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays.

There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can see the community's hard work at decorating their houses to spread some holiday cheer.

If you'd like to add your display, just shoot us an email with the address (or neighborhood) and we'll add it to the map. If a listing is on the map that shouldn't be, please send corrections to the editor.

If that wasn't good enough, we're also giving out $500 for the best Christmas light display with our Light Up the Grand Valley contest.

