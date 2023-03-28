Grand Junction Cat In Search of Local Mice At A Barn or Warehouse
Just because a cat needs a home, that doesn't necessarily mean it wants to live with humans.
Most of the time, the pets we feature from Roice-Hurst Humane Society are looking for a forever home and a human friend. Once in a while, there is a pet that needs a home but is also just looking for a job.
A Cat Looking For A Job
Makita is not your typical house cat - and doesn't really want to live with humans at all. She is an 8-year-old cat who's not into cuddling but would be happier hunting for mice in a barn or warehouse. If you need a cat for mouse patrol on your property, you need Makita. You just have to be able to provide food, water, and shelter.
Ready to Play and Explore
Lucy is a beautiful cat who is fairly independent but loves getting human affection. She'll do best in a home without young children, and a place where she can play and explore.
Bandit the Puppy
We can't do pets of the week without at least one dog, so meet Bandit - a 6-month-old puppy. Bandit was found as a stray and is hoping to join an active family, learn new tricks, and meet new friends.
If you are interested in one of these featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 362 28 Road, Tuesday through Saturday been noon and 4:00 p.m.
Kitten Shower Donation Drive
Maybe you aren't in the market to adopt a homeless pet right now, but there is another way you can give an assist to Roice-Hurst. Saturday, April 8 will be the annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive to help them prepare for kitten season. You can drop off your tax-deductible donation at the shelter, or check out their wishlist.
See Grand Junction Colorado's Adorable Pets Who All Have Unique Names
Exotic Pets You Can Own in Colorado