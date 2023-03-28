Grand Junction Cat In Search of Local Mice At A Barn or Warehouse

Just because a cat needs a home, that doesn't necessarily mean it wants to live with humans.

Most of the time, the pets we feature from Roice-Hurst Humane Society are looking for a forever home and a human friend. Once in a while, there is a pet that needs a home but is also just looking for a job.

A Cat Looking For A Job

Makita is not your typical house cat - and doesn't really want to live with humans at all. She is an 8-year-old cat who's not into cuddling but would be happier hunting for mice in a barn or warehouse. If you need a cat for mouse patrol on your property, you need Makita. You just have to be able to provide food, water, and shelter.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Ready to Play and Explore

Lucy is a beautiful cat who is fairly independent but loves getting human affection. She'll do best in a home without young children, and a place where she can play and explore.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

Bandit the Puppy

We can't do pets of the week without at least one dog, so meet Bandit - a 6-month-old puppy. Bandit was found as a stray and is hoping to join an active family, learn new tricks, and meet new friends.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you are interested in one of these featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 362 28 Road, Tuesday through Saturday been noon and 4:00 p.m.

Kitten Shower Donation Drive

Maybe you aren't in the market to adopt a homeless pet right now, but there is another way you can give an assist to Roice-Hurst. Saturday, April 8 will be the annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive to help them prepare for kitten season. You can drop off your tax-deductible donation at the shelter, or check out their wishlist.

See Grand Junction Colorado's Adorable Pets Who All Have Unique Names See 100 animals with adorable photos and unique names that are all from right here in Western Colorado.