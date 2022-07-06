Where Will You Find the Best Fried Chicken in Grand Junction?

Today, Wednesday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day. Where in Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, or Palisade do you plan to celebrate?

I'm on a quest to find Western Colorado's best fried chicken. Can you help me out? Please vote for the best in area.

National Fried Chicken Day

I give you my word I'm not kidding. Today, July 6, 2022, is National Fried Chicken Day. It's always celebrated on July 6.

How does one celebrate? Put simply, you eat fried chicken.

What Are Restaurants Doing In Honor of the Holiday?

As near as I can tell, not much. One national chain, however, is stepping up to the plate. Popeye's across the country are celebrating with a special offer just for you. According to Thrillist, you can enjoy Popeye's signature crispy, hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken for just $6.99 on National Fried Chicken Day. You can take advantage of this offer at the store or via their app, or even online at popeyes.com.

I searched a number of other national chains and local Grand Junction restaurants and didn't turn up anything in the way of special offers.

Past Favorites In Grand Junction, Colorado

Four years ago we conducted a survey asking "Who makes the best fried chicken in Grand Junction?" Per your votes, the results were:

Roosters at 2210 Highway 6 & 50 Berna B's Classic Cuisine at 2019 Patterson Road KFC at 1111 North Avenue

The website Yelp! produced different results. According to Yelp!, the top ten places for fried chicken in Grand Junction are:

Alarado Biscuit Company Randy's Southside Diner Berna B's Classic Cuisine & Catering Golden Corral Buffet & Grill 626 On Rood Feisty Pint Bin 707 Foodbar Rockslide Restaurant and Brewery Mike's Famous Chicken Pufferbelly Restaurant

I must admit, several of the restaurants on this list are places I never really associated with fried chicken.

Where's Your Favorite Place In Grand Junction?

Our survey above is four years out of date. The Yelp! survey is great, but the reviews are not limited to fried chicken.

So, with that, we have today's poll. This survey is not sponsored, and the results will be based solely on your votes. If you don't see your selection on the list, please write it in. Let's celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with the finest chicken in the valley.

